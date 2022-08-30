PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair

Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a...
Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a 2,147-pound pumpkin.(Nick Swann)
By Tim Rockey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A farmer in Alaska recently won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at a popular state fair, setting a new record in the process.

KTUU reports Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history with a 2,147-pound giant pumpkin at the Alaska State Fair.

Officials with the fair said Marshall broke his own state record that was previously set in 2019 with a 2,051-pound pumpkin and took home the pumpkin title last year with a 1,603-pound pumpkin.

Dale Marshall broke his own record and set a new state record with this 2147.0 pound giant pumpkin!

Posted by Alaska State Fair on Monday, August 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Copenhagen fire official’s arrest raises more questions about department’s finances
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
New Jersey man dies in hit-and-run crash, sheriff’s office seeking information
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Lightning, thunder, gusty winds, and heavy downpours swept through the north country Monday...
Severe storms pummel north country
A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3

Latest News

FILE - The first attempt on Monday was thwarted by an engine problem. Managers said Tuesday...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
FILE - Jones was arrested last month near her home after officers broke up what they called “a...
Wearing Olympic medal in court, boxer Oshae Jones defends herself against charge of resisting arrest
FILE - In remarks initially billed as a crime-prevention speech, Biden seized on comments from...
Biden blasts ‘MAGA Republicans,’ ‘sickening’ attacks on FBI