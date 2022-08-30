Run for Recovery coming soon

Run for Recovery
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission’s 13th Run for Recovery is in a couple weeks.

Executive director Cherelyn VanBrocklin and Bridge Program director Anthony Matthews say the run both raises money and brings awareness to the problem of addiction.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The run is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 10 at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown. Check-in starts at 7 a.m.

There are a 5K run, a 5K walk, and a 10K run.

It’s $25 if you register ahead of time and $30 the day of the run.

You can register at watertownurbanmission.org. You can also call 315-782-8440.

