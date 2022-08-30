Severe storms pummel north country

Storm photos
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Severe storms blew through the north country Monday evening.

At one point, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning as severe weather moved from Lake Ontario northeast along the St. Lawrence River.

Photos sent in by viewers showed shelf clouds, ugly, roiling purple clouds, and what appeared to be a waterspout.

The storm grew much stronger as it moved towards Clayton, which was the focus of the half-hour-long tornado warning. That ended at 7:15 p.m.

Our cameras caught lightning strikes near LaFargeville.

Right near the main path of the storm, the sky was dark with storm clouds -- only broken up by branching forks of lightning.

As the storm left Jefferson County, many viewers took pictures of the brilliantly colored sky afterward.

One photo shows a bright red sky and rainbow over Carthage High School.

Time-lapse video from the town of Denmark shows vibrant blues and oranges over a lush, green cornfield.

