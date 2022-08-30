Sheriff’s office asks for help in fatal accident investigation
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in the town of Hammond sometime Monday and St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for help.
Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe said in a release that the accident happened on State Route 12 in the Chippewa Bay area between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.
It was near Calabogie Road and County Route 6.
The pedestrian, a male, is described as around 6 feet tall and wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s detective division at 315-379-2360.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.