Shirley A. Ryan, 87, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Shirley A. Ryan, age 87, beloved mother and sister, passed away on May 2, 2002 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Massena, NY after a brief stay. Shirley previously resided at the family home at 23 East High Street, Norfolk, NY. Shirley was born on July 22, 1934 in Norfolk, NY to Floyd and Marion Gooshaw Ryan. Shirley graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and became a Licensed Practical Nurse, working at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY as well as Schenectady County Nursing Home for over 20 years. Upon her retirement, she moved back to Norfolk and worked for several years at Highland Nursing Home, Massena. Shirley loved animals of all kinds, especially her numerous cats. There was never a stray cat that she did not take in, or a wild animal that she didn’t feed. She was also an ardent fan of Elvis music. Shirley also loved being a nurse and taking care of people. She was a devoted Christian, regularly attending church as well as being an active member of the Altar Rosary Society.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Nancy Coughlin, a son, Jerry Bouchard; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a sister, Claudia (Andrew) Barber, her brother William Ryan, as well as several nieces and nephews. Shirley was pre-deceased by her mother and father, her sisters: Pauline Murray, Mary Eurto, Maude Simon, Nellie Beaulieau, and Lillian Casler as well as her brothers: Harry “Dusty”, Paul, Francis, and Harold “Dick” Ryan. Arrangements are under the direction of Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Shirley at a later date to be announced at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk with the Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will follow in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Shirley’s many care givers and special friends for their love and support during her time of illness whom include her daughter, Nancy, her nieces, Mary Ellen LaShomb, Bonnie, Darcy and Cynthia; her nephew Michael Ryan, her sister, Claudia Barber, Lori Queor, Debbie, Brittany and Bruce LaPage, and her special friend, Florence Monroe. Memorial donations in Shirley’s memory can be made to the Church of the Visitation and condolences can be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Shirley A. Ryan.

