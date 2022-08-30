Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Gouverneur

Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Rowley Street, passed away, Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital, Gouverneur, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Rowley Street, passed away, Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital, Gouverneur, NY.

Born on November 10, 1965 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Douglas and E. Millicent Schell Flood. Tom grew up in Philadelphia, NY, attended Philadelphia Elementary School and graduated from Indian River Central School in 1983.

He entered the US Air Force in 1984 and was Honorably Discharged in 1990.

Tom married Kimberly C. McBride on September 12, 1998 at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church. A previous marriage to Tabytha Chunn ended in divorce.

He was a Corrections Officer at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility for 25 years. He also worked for North Counties Supply Co., Philadelphia, NY, for a time.

Tom enjoyed being with friends and family, hunting, cutting wood, being in the outdoors and playing hockey in his younger years. He was an avid fan of the Boston Bruins and NASCAR.

Survivors include his wife of 23-years, Kimberly; two daughters and a son-in-law, Kristin and Alex Nguyen, NC and Ashlee Flood, at home; his parents-in-law, Billy and Ellen McBride, Gouverneur, NY; two sisters, Marion Monica, Spragueville, NY and Helen Rudes, Fulton, NY; a brother, Larry Flood, TN; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kevin and Christine McBride, Gouverneur, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, two brothers-in-law, Ronald Monica and David Rudes, a sister-in-law, Charmayne Flood, his beloved pup, Zoey, all passed away previously.

Memorial Services will be 3 pm Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Pastor Ron Sinclair, officiating. Family and friends are invited to the Theresa Fire Hall, following services at the funeral home.

Calling hours will be 1-3pm, prior to the services.

Donations may be made to any animal shelter or rescue of one’s choice.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.