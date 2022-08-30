Tomorrow’s Health: Monoclonal antibodies, cancer-causing chemicals & black tea benefits

(WWNY) - A new study reveals widespread hospital use of monoclonal antibodies to fight COVID-19 after the FDA de-authorized use of the treatments in January.

Researchers say more than 158,000 doses of the laboratory treatments were administered even though the FDA determined they provided little or no benefits in the battle against the deadly coronavirus.

Cancer-causing chemicals

Health professionals are warning that pregnant women are being exposed to chemicals that can cause cancer and harm child development.

Researchers the University of California-San Francisco say the toxic chemicals are found in hair coloring, plastics and pesticides.

Nearly all women in the study showed traces of melamine and cyanuric acid, but women of color and those with the greatest exposure to tobacco had the highest levels.

Black tea benefits

Drinking black tea could help you live longer.

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health found people who drank two or more cups of black tea per day had a 9% to 13% lower risk of death.

They say the findings suggest that drinking tea, even at higher levels, can be part of a healthy diet.

