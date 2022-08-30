Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12.
The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch.
The man driving the truck was evaluated on scene and is okay.
Rutland Fire Department and State Police were on scene.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.