Warm & humid with scattered afternoon showers

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not going to be as hot as it was yesterday, but we’ll hang on to the humidity.

It will be mostly cloudy with showers on and off, most likely in the afternoon. We could see thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy downpours.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

We could see lingering showers overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-70s.

We’ll have comfortable sleeping weather for the rest of the forecast. Lows will mainly be in the 50s.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s on Thursday.

Friday will be sunny and 78.

It will be sunny and 83 on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny and 70.

Labor Day Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70.

