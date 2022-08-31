Can-Am driver spotlight: Joe Orvis

Can-Am driver spotlight: Joe Orvis
By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Joe Orvis races in the Thunderstock Division at Can-Am Speedway.

Orvis’ Thunderstock car is like a long grudge. It’s hard to let go.

The Thunderstock Division is a popular one at a number of tracks.

It’s a popular division, but certainly not a cheap one.

He’s had success both on dirt and on asphalt.

It’s been a great year for joe Orvis on the track.

