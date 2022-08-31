Copenhagen’s attorney calls fire department’s books ‘a large red flag’

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday is the day for the Copenhagen Fire Department to either hand over control to the village or begin the process of disbanding.

It comes as an internal department document shows bank accounts could be off by tens of thousands of dollars.

Already criticized for bad bookkeeping by the state comptroller for its 2020 books, it appears that practice continued in 2021, according to an internal document shared with 7 News.

After a scathing 2020 audit showing $27,000 in payments with “inadequate documentation,” the state comptroller made the Copenhagen Fire Department create an audit committee.

That committee produced a document signed by 3 fire department members in January of this year - auditing the end of 2021.

Three accounts are off by more than $60,000.

Here’s the breakdown:

General checking account: off by $19,300.

Another checking account: off by $17,800.

Community truck savings account: off by $24,000.

The savings account is funded by surrounding towns for fire protection.

Village Attorney Candace Randall has seen the document and verified it for 7 News.

“The fact that they’re still not properly done, we’re not getting information. The information we have doesn’t match. It’s certainly quite a large red flag,” she said.

Jim Henry, the president of the corporate side of the Copenhagen Fire Department, says the audit document we have is outdated and all of its books from January until now have been “reconciled 100 percent.”

Randall doubts that. She stated in an email that “it is clear the books are not reconciled since the bank statements given to the village and the Quickbooks report also given to the village by the fire department, dated June 2022, do not match.”

She said “not reconciled,” but better. Randall puts the current discrepancy at more than $29,000; she says nearly $24,000 should be in the truck fund, but it’s not.

Randall admits it’s difficult to get a solid number because the fire department hasn’t turned over its 2021 books to the village, she says even after numerous requests.

So why isn’t the fire department handing over its 2021 books? Henry said he didn’t know the village wanted those books until he saw it on our newscast Monday night.

Regarding Wednesday’s ultimatum, Henry says the department sent the village a registered letter outlining options. He wouldn’t tell us what they are until the mayor receives them.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.