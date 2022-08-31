County slaps Hotis Motel with codes violations

Hotis Motel
Hotis Motel(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel has been slapped with six codes violations. It could be the first step to the property getting condemned unless the owner takes action.

This marks the first time Jefferson County is taking the lead on property conditions at the Hotis. After a February fire, then weeks of no running water and piles of garbage, the owner is put on notice to make fixes or close the motel.

Jefferson County has issued a notice of violation against Empire Assets Growth, the owners of the Hotis Motel. The six violations include structural issues with the building’s foundation, broken windows and garbage piling up.

The county is now taking action after little or no action was taken to fix the nearly two dozen violations discovered by the town of Pamelia earlier this year.

Motel ownership now has 30 days to fix up the Hotis, or the condemnation process will begin.

“The landlord is Walt and he has been trying to contact Abe. He’s been trying to and he did have some contact with him and some of the things were fixed. I don’t know exactly what, but our maintenance man has fixed a few things,” said motel resident Tammy Higby.

Hibgy is referring to the main owner of the Hotis, Abe Grunberg. She believes that repairs have not been made because others aren’t paying their rent.

“This has been three years that these people haven’t paid rent, and I don’t know why. Why were they not evicted? When they applied for DSS, why did they not get accepted? Or why if they got accepted, did the bills not get paid,” she said.

The repairs need to be made by September 22. If they are not, the property could be condemned and tenants would have an additional 30 days to leave.

“Why I’d have to move. I don’t exactly know where I’d go but my daughter and I would both have to move. We’re not people that would want to fight the law, but I’ve paid my rent and I don’t know if I would have anything owed to me,” said Higby.

The problems don’t end there. We’ve learned county taxes have not been paid on the Hotis property now for 2 years. That means the county can take the property back. That process could start later this fall.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
New Jersey man dies in hit-and-run crash, sheriff’s office seeking information
Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Sponsor of ‘whippit’ bill clarifies confusion about whipped cream sales in New York
A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12.
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Copenhagen fire official’s arrest raises more questions about department’s finances

Latest News

Mountainfest
Fort Drum brings Mountainfest celebration to Division Hill
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen’s attorney calls fire department’s books ‘a large red flag’
Watertown CitiBus
Expanding public transportation in north country