County slaps Hotis Motel with codes violations

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel has been slapped with six codes violations. It could be the first step to the property getting condemned unless the owner takes action.

This marks the first time Jefferson County is taking the lead on property conditions at the Hotis. After a February fire, then weeks of no running water and piles of garbage, the owner is put on notice to make fixes or close the motel.

Jefferson County has issued a notice of violation against Empire Assets Growth, the owners of the Hotis Motel. The six violations include structural issues with the building’s foundation, broken windows and garbage piling up.

The county is now taking action after little or no action was taken to fix the nearly two dozen violations discovered by the town of Pamelia earlier this year.

Motel ownership now has 30 days to fix up the Hotis, or the condemnation process will begin.

“The landlord is Walt and he has been trying to contact Abe. He’s been trying to and he did have some contact with him and some of the things were fixed. I don’t know exactly what, but our maintenance man has fixed a few things,” said motel resident Tammy Higby.

Hibgy is referring to the main owner of the Hotis, Abe Grunberg. She believes that repairs have not been made because others aren’t paying their rent.

“This has been three years that these people haven’t paid rent, and I don’t know why. Why were they not evicted? When they applied for DSS, why did they not get accepted? Or why if they got accepted, did the bills not get paid,” she said.

The repairs need to be made by September 22. If they are not, the property could be condemned and tenants would have an additional 30 days to leave.

“Why I’d have to move. I don’t exactly know where I’d go but my daughter and I would both have to move. We’re not people that would want to fight the law, but I’ve paid my rent and I don’t know if I would have anything owed to me,” said Higby.

The problems don’t end there. We’ve learned county taxes have not been paid on the Hotis property now for 2 years. That means the county can take the property back. That process could start later this fall.

