Drivers needed at Volunteer Transportation Center
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center needs drivers.

Christine Currier is VTC’s St. Lawrence County programs director. She said volunteer drivers are need for all three counties the organization services: Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Volunteers drive their own vehicles and are reimbursed for mileage. They help people who can’t drive themselves get to medical appointments, go shopping, or any of several types of errands.

Drivers need to be at least 21 years old and have a vehicle that’s newer than a 2008.

If you’re interested, you can fill out an application online at volunteertransportationcenter.org. You can also email christine@volunteertransportation.org or call 315-714-2034.

