Florida man dies in Lewis County ATV crash

TOWN OF DIANA, New York (WWNY) - A 60-year-old Florida man was killed in an ATV crash in Lewis County Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said Patrick Byrne of Melbourne died when he lost control of the four-wheeler on North Shore Road near Lake Bonaparte in the town of Diana.

Officials said the ATV left the road, hit an embankment, returned to the pavement, overturned and went off the opposite side of the road.

Byrne, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the ATV.

He was rushed to Carthage Area Hospital, where he died shortly after his arrival.

Officials blamed the crash on unsafe speed and the road being wet and slippery.

