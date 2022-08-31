Fort Drum brings Mountainfest celebration to Division Hill

Mountainfest
Mountainfest(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Throughout the week, the 10th Mountain Division has been celebrating its history with Mountainfest.

On Wednesday, that celebration was brought to Division Hill.

Fort Drum opened its gates to the public for a day of games, music, food, and live military demonstrations.

A salute to the troops concert will feature a performance by country singer Justin Moore.

“Mountainfest is cool. There’s a lot to offer. You got the helicopters coming in, dropping down the Howitzers. Then you got food. Kids are having a great time,” said Private First Class Charon Jenkins.

The night will wrap up with a fireworks display.

