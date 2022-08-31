General Brown hopes for long run into football postseason

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Lions football team is looking to make another run to the postseason in Class C this season.

To do so, the Lions will have to overcome the loss of players to graduation.

The Lions finished with a 9-1 mark last season, losing to Skaneateles in the Section III championship game at the Dome 35-14.

General Brown will need to fill some holes to make another run this season...

Coach Doug Black says his focus will be in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

The Lions averaged 30 points per game on offense while allowing 15 points per contest on defense. They’re hoping to match both statistics this season.

Tuesday’s local scores

OFA girls’ soccer tournament

Hammond 2, Lisbon 2 (OT tie); Hammond 2, Lisbon 1 (shootout)

OFA 1, Heuvelton 1 (OT tie); OFA 6, Heuvelton 3 (shootout)

Chittenango boys’ soccer tournament

South Jefferson 4, Tully 1

