Group offers Narcan training

Narcan
Narcan(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday is National Overdose Awareness Day and the Seaway Valley Prevention Council set up shop in different communities to offer Narcan training sessions.

Narcan is used to help a patient experiencing a drug overdose.

The council set up booths Wednesday in Potsdam, Canton, Ogdensburg and Massena to teach people to use Narcan.

“It’s very important. It helps save lives and it’s used a lot...more frequently than it has in the past especially because it is easier to administer and this way, people can have it readily available like in their homes, their cars, their purses, things like that,” said Samantha Stone, Seaway Valley Prevention Council.

Overdose prevention kits were given out too. Each kit has two doses of Narcan, fentanyl testing strips, and a bag for expired prescription medications.

