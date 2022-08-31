Henderson pauses RV park expansion

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - The town of Henderson is hitting pause on an RV park’s expansion project after public outcry.

“Coming off Syracuse on a Friday afternoon, get to about Pulaski and the world just falls off your shoulders,” Elaine Walter said. “By the time you get to Henderson area, it’s a place to be quiet to be by yourselves.”

It’s a calm and quiet environment which people like Elaine Walter, who’s spent 40 years coming to her cottage in Henderson Harbor, are concerned will change with plans to build about 170 RV sites on Hoveys Island. Nearby Association Island already has campsites.

The town board met Tuesday night to talk about pausing the plans with a moratorium.

Resident Lindsay Witmer says it’s a small victory but there’s more work to be done.

“The board has been amazing in making this happen for the citizens of the community,” she said. “I think what my concern and the concern of the town is that we need to continue to push forward and make sure that the regulations get changed in a way that is what’s best for Henderson.”

Town supervisor Edwin Glaser says the town’s comprehensive laws are outdated, so any sort of redevelopment needs to be carefully analyzed.

“We’re just looking to update everything,” Glaser said, “so since we have potential no application for development out there, we want to take a look at that island district law to make sure that we don’t have any complicated problems out there. And it’s as simple as that.”

Some of the residents’ major concerns include environmental impact and safety.

“The safety of the residents,” Witmer said. “So, the road that goes to the campground is this small, narrow, windy country road and right now with 300 campsites, the residents are bombarded with these large campers.”

Glaser says a committee made up of the town’s zoning and planning boards will be created to consider any changes, something that can take up to six months.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.