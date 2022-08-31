James L. Rice, 72, of Castorland

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - James L. Rice, 72, of State Route 126, Castorland, passed away Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica.

James is survived by his beloved wife, Yazmin Rice; his children, Michael A. Rice, Andrew J. Rice, Jazlynne M. Rice, Chanelle M. Rice, Zeanna G. Rice, James M. Rice and two grandchildren all of Castorland. He is predeceased by his parents, Harold and Edith Rice.

James was born in Grand Rapids, MI on April 29, 1950, a son of the late Harold Marcus and Edith Nadine Salsgiver Rice. He worked at Vicksburg Community Schools, Vicksburg MI as Director of Building and Grounds. On March 14, 1999, he married Yazmin Ali in Illinois.

James was a wonderful husband and father to his children. He worked very hard to provide for his family. He had a passion for fixing and building things and was very good at taking care of his plants, they always grew beautifully and healthy. James was an awesome cook. He was very organized with his work. James loved his family.

In keeping the families wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc. Lowville Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

