Lewis County Humane Society: Mazie, the love sponge

Lewis County Humane Society
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mazie didn’t get much affection at her previous home, so now she just soaks it up. And doesn’t want you to stop.

Kennel assistant Kelsey Morak and shelter manager Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Humane Society introduced us to the chihuahua-pit bull mix.

She about 3 to 4 years old.

She’s selective about her dog friends, has lived with cats, and would be best with older children.

Her sister, Miley, is also at the shelter. Two brothers were adopted.

Stop by the shelter to check out Mazie, Miley, and all the other available pets. You can also go to lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page. The phone number is 315-376-8349.

