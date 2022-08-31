Michael P. Archer, 73, of Watertown

Michael P. Archer, 73, of Midtown Towers, Watertown, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 29th. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael P. Archer, 73, of Midtown Towers, Watertown, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 29th.

Mike was born in Watertown on December 8, 1948, a son to Floyd A. Archer and Charlotte Lomas Archer. He attended Watertown schools and served in the Army in the medical field. He worked various jobs in Watertown, Carson City, Nevada and Boston, Massachusetts before returning to Watertown to enjoy his retirement.

He is survived by his siblings, Patricia Guokas, Perch Pond, NY, Charles Archer, New Hampshire, Vicki Archer, Dexter, NY, Valerie Pointer, Colorado and Michelle Keech, Dexter, NY, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Douglas Archer.

Mike was a big fan of all sports, but especially football and basketball, loved music and movies and was a voracious reader.

It was his wish to be cremated and that there be no service.

Services are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.