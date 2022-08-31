A more comfortable day

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s on the cool side with a fairly low dew point, so we’re in for a comfortable, refreshing morning.

Most of the rest of the day will be nice, too, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s.

You might want to be careful if you’re out swimming or boating, though. There’s a beach hazard statement and a small craft advisory for Jefferson County.

We could see a few stray showers early this morning, but the best chance of rain is after 5 p.m.

Hit-or-miss showers could continue overnight. Lows will be in the low 50s.

It will be mostly sunny and cooler on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Labor Day weekend will be nice and that starts Friday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

It will be sunny and in the low 80s on Saturday.

There’s a small chance of rain on Sunday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Labor Day Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will also be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
New Jersey man dies in hit-and-run crash, sheriff’s office seeking information
Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Copenhagen fire official’s arrest raises more questions about department’s finances
Lightning, thunder, gusty winds, and heavy downpours swept through the north country Monday...
Severe storms pummel north country
Paul Smith Jr., Jamie Franklin, and Amanda St. Dennis
3 accused of fentanyl possession
A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM weather
7
Cooler weather on the way
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Warm & humid with scattered afternoon showers