Morning Checkup: Hope Grows Here
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A celebration is planned for patients of Samaritan Medical Center’s Walker Center for Cancer Care.

Nurse navigator Faith Campanaro and patient relations manager Andrea Roden talked about the Hope Grows Here event. It’s a celebration of hope for patients and their caregivers.

Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The celebration will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 in the Walker Center parking lot.

They need a head count for the refreshments. The signup deadline is Saturday, September 10.

You can visit samaritanhealth.com/hope-grows-here. to sign up or call 315-785-4000.

