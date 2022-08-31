Morning Checkup: Hope Grows Here

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A celebration is planned for patients of Samaritan Medical Center’s Walker Center for Cancer Care.

Nurse navigator Faith Campanaro and patient relations manager Andrea Roden talked about the Hope Grows Here event. It’s a celebration of hope for patients and their caregivers.

The celebration will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 in the Walker Center parking lot.

They need a head count for the refreshments. The signup deadline is Saturday, September 10.

You can visit samaritanhealth.com/hope-grows-here. to sign up or call 315-785-4000.

