Ogdensburg man charged in pedestrian death

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A two-day investigation into an accident that killed a New Jersey man has resulted in an Ogdensburg man’s arrest.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Gavin Murray of New York Avenue drove away from the scene after he allegedly struck and killed 28-year-old Sean Salisbury of Whiting, New Jersey, on State Route 12 near Chippewa Bay in the town of Hammond.

Deputies say it happened between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Monday. Police found Salisbury dead on the side of the road.

Murray is also accused of trying to hide the vehicle and removing parts to alter its appearance.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence.

Murray was arraigned in Canton town court and released.

Deputies continue to investigate. They were helped at the scene by state police and the Hammond Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.