Old Ogdensburg school to open with new mission next month

A new apartment in the old Lincoln School
By Sean Brynda
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An old elementary school in Ogdensburg has a new purpose - housing and helping adults with mental illness.

David Bayne and Tammy Bush of the nonprofit S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P. are ready to reopen the abandoned Lincoln School doors and give the building and the people who live there a second chance in the community.

“This school, you know, has history in the city of Ogdensburg. I know that during open house, I heard that there was a group of teachers that taught here want to come see. So I am very proud to say that we’re going to be somewhat of a school,” said Bush.

For years the Lincoln School taught grade school children. Now with its renovations, it will teach a new type of student: those who were institutionalized and are trying to refit into society.

More than $5.2 million in state money has been invested to help people who have a history of mental illness, lived in psychiatric centers, or are homeless.

The state money also created apartments there so tenants can become familiar with independent living.

“There’s a lot of folks that don’t have access to affordable housing and a safe environment to live. There’s a big need to give people daily living skills and adequate services that they need to be able to live independently,” said Bayne.

During their stay, tenants will learn skills such as cooking, paying bills, socializing with others, and finding a job on their own.

“This is going to give people the opportunity to be able to have a safe place to live, but also to grow and learn how to be able to live independently if they so choose,” said Bayne.

The Lincoln School project is set to open in mid-September.

