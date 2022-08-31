Police ask for help finding missing teen

Victoria Marie Wood
Victoria Marie Wood(Carthage Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage teen has gone missing after a disagreement at home.

Carthage police say 15-year-old Victoria Wood was upset when she left her home. She was last seen at the Carthage Free Library around noon on Monday.

She’s 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red Under Armor shirt, black shorts, and red, white, and blue Nike high tops.

Anyone with information can call police at 315-493-1141 or email police@villageofcarthageny.com.

