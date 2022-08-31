Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.

In Jefferson County, the warning is in effect until 4 p.m.

St. Lawrence County’s warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

The NWS says a storm system is moving through north-central Jefferson County and St. Lawrence County.

The weather service says 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail are possible.

