Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
In Jefferson County, the warning is in effect until 4 p.m.
St. Lawrence County’s warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m.
The NWS says a storm system is moving through north-central Jefferson County and St. Lawrence County.
The weather service says 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail are possible.
