SLC Arts 2nd Annual Arts Festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SLC Arts Presents the Second Annual North Country Arts Festival

To learn more about the North Country Arts Festival and to see exact dates, locations, and times, visit slcartscouncil.org/nocoartsfest.

SLC Arts is excited to announce the second annual North Country Arts Festival, a six-week, county-wide celebration of the arts that runs from August 31 to October 8. This series of events encourages tourism and economic activity throughout St. Lawrence County by showcasing our arts industry, a critical component of our regional identity. Popular events such as Artists’ Studio Tour, PorchFest, Remington Arts Festival, Ives Park Concert Series & Art Market, as well as lots of events held by our partners across the county!

The festival kicks off this year with a new event, SLC Arts’ 50th Anniversary Party! The Golden Jubilee Art After Dark party includes food and drink, body artists, boudoir photographers, sensual poetry, Raku pottery firing, and a burlesque show. The fundraising event will be held on Wednesday, August 31st starting at 5 PM at the Stables at Windy Point. Tickets are available online now for $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

All following events are free and open to the public. Donations are welcome at events and online at slcartscouncil.org/give.

On Saturday, September 3rd, Potsdam PorchFest will be held from 12 to 5 PM across downtown Potsdam, and the Ives Park Art Market will run during the Potsdam Farmers Market from 10 to 5 pm. In the Ives Park Gazebo, the Orchestra of Northern New York will host a chamber music series from 12 to 5 PM, and the Ives Park Concert Series will showcase Phil Hurley & Friends at 6 PM. The entire day is supported by Seacomm FCU.

The Ives Park Concert Series will continue with a performance by SIRSY on Friday, September 9 and by The Sideways on September 16 followed by a Cinema 10 movie viewing in Ives Park of “Belle.”

“Stories of the Past” Exhibit Opening will take place on Wednesday, September 14th from 5 to 8 PM. View local artwork that represents culture, stories, riddles, traditions, family, etc, and chat with artists. There will be a special poetry reading by poet Julia Story visiting from Boston. Snacks and cash bar will be available.

The 4th Annual Regional Arts Celebration will be held on Saturday, October 1, 1:00pm – 3:00pm at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center to recognize our 2022 grant recipients and present the Arts Recognition Award.

Artists’ Studio Tour will take place over the following four weekends in a different region within the county - stay tuned for more details. The festival concludes with the Remington Arts Festival on October 8th in Canton Village Green Park.

Thank you to all of our sponsors!

We thank Scott Wilson, Tammy Harrigan and the whole team at Seacomm Federal Credit Union for being this year’s Diamond Sponsor!

Platinum Sponsors: Brookfield Renewable US, Clarkson University, Community Performance Series, National Grid, St. Lawrence University, and SUNY Canton.

Gold Sponsors: Advanced Business Solutions, Atlantic Testing Laboratories, Citizen Advocates, Commercial Press Ink, Inner Citadel Consulting, Lionheart Graphics, Northern Power & Light, Stewart’s Shops, as well The Pert House and The Stables at Windy Point for supporting our Golden Jubilee Anniversary Party!

Silver Sponsors: Amanda Fiacco & Donna Bonno of NoCo Homestead, Jane Lammers & Family, and Price Chopper/Market32/Tops.

Bronze Sponsors: Barking Dog Saloon, Big Spoon Kitchen, Hoof & Horn Butcher, In The Pines Wine & Spirits, Maple Run Emporium, Northern Insuring, St. Lawrence Chamber of Commerce, and St. Lawrence Health.

This program is also made possible with grant funds from the Cloudsplitter Foundation, Dr. Susan D. Badenhausen Legacy Fund and John and Dorotha VanNess Family Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of The Office Of The Governor and the New York State Legislature. And thank you to our media partners NCPR, B99.3, and North Country This Week.

To learn more about the North Country Arts Festival and to see exact dates, locations, and times, visit slcartscouncil.org/nocoartsfest.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.