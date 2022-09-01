Anne M. Martin, 91, of Lowville

Anne M. Martin, 91, of Brookside Circle, formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away at home on Monday, August 29, 2022 under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Anne M. Martin, 91, of Brookside Circle, formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away at home on Monday, August 29, 2022 under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Dorrance “Skip” Martin; three children, Douglas Martin and his husband, William S. Clarke III of Manhattan; Steven Martin and his wife, Andrea of Clarence; and Carrie Martin of Gloucester, MA; two grandchildren, Cailey and Joseph Martin of Buffalo; one sister, Elma Kauffman her husband Warren of West Liberty, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by two brothers, Peter and Menno Ediger, and two sisters, Tena Epp and Marie Regehr.

Anne was born on the family farm in Inman, Kansas on March 3, 1931, a daughter of the late Jacob H. and Margaretha Wiens Ediger. She graduated from Inman High School and received a degree in nursing from Bethel College in Newton, Kansas. On August 24, 1956, she married Dorrance Martin at Bethel Mennonite Church of Inman, Kansas. They then moved to Beaver Falls, NY and started their family. Anne worked as a Registered Nurse at Lewis County General Hospital, retiring in 1981. Following her retirement, she volunteered with Hospice and was a founding member of both Beaver Camp and Brookside Senior Living Community. She and Dorrance also spent a large portion of their retirement traveling the country in their RV and donating their skills Mennonite Disaster Service.

Ann was a member of First Mennonite Church, New Bremen. She was known for her hospitality and her ability to quilt, as well as being a gifted musician. Anne led the singing and played piano and organ for weekly services, weddings, funerals, and other occasions at First Mennonite Church for many years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Mennonite Church of New Bremen at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 with Pastor Ed Steckly officiating. Instead of traditional calling hours, there will be a

reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anne’s memory to Beaver Camp, 8884 Buck Point Road, Lowville, NY 13367 or to Mennonite Disaster Service c/o Jeff Mosier, Treasurer, 5365 Route 289, Mannsville, NY 13611.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made online atwww.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.