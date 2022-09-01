Chaumont resident & author greets fans

Meet the author in Chaumont
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It was a chance to meet the author in Chaumont Wednesday evening.

North country native and New York Times best-selling author Ellen Marie Wiseman was at the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department.

A crowd of fans joined her, hoping for a signature on her newly published book “The Lost Girls of Willowbrook.”

Wiseman says the turnout was even better than she anticipated.

“Oh, it’s fantastic,” she said. “The last time we did this was in 2017 and we haven’t been able to do this since COVID. We’re really blessed to have this room and I’m really blessed to have the community support.”

Wiseman gave attendees some historical context on the story and discussed her creative process.

