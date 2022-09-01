Community survey: mental health continues to decline

Mental Health
Mental Health(MGN)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While physical and dental health seems to be recovering since the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health continues to decline.

Those results come from the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization’s 2022 Community Health Survey.

According to the survey, those who are more likely to say they have “less than good” mental health include members of the LGBTQ+ community, those with a disability, and those insured by Medicaid.

The survey also found rates of diagnosed chronic diseases are much higher than they were in 2019.

“This year, the survey was particularly important because our public health departments and hospital partners in the region are working on developing county-level plans as part of a requirement to the New York State Department of Health, and so they’re using this data to help shape their plans for the next three years,” said Megan Donato, Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization

Covering Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, nearly 2,000 people were surveyed.

See the full report here

