Donald (OTIE) Koenke passed, 87

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donald (OTIE) Koenke passed away peacefully sitting in his favorite club chair overlooking the boats in the Alexandria Bay harbor on August 28, 2022, at age 87.

Don was born on June 26 1935, in Oceanside, NY, and grew up in Freeport NY. Later in life, he and his wife moved to Fort Lauderdale and then to Tavares Florida, always following the boats and living on the water. He is survived by his loving wife, Miriam, his brother George Koenke, sister Susie Small, his children, Mitchell Bloch, Donna Price (deceased), Bob Block, Steven Koenke, Donald Koenke Jr., Jeffrey Koenke, his grandchildren Michelle Gaston, Jackie Wolcott, Keri Pietanza, Jeremy Block, Tara Downing, Christopher Price, Krista Dulmage, Remington Bloch, Kassidy Cincotta, Steven Koenke Jr., Chasen Bloch, Donald Koenke III, Evan Koenke, Tristan Koenke, Grayson Koenke, his Great Grandchildren, Juliet Wolcott, Jase Wolcott, Daxton Dulmage, Wyatt Dulmage, Koah Cincotta, Madeleine Pietanza, Julien Pietanza, Addison Gaston, Beau Gaston, and Crew Cincotta.

The founder of All Type Roofing in Fort Lauderdale, he later became a land developer in Colorado and Florida. He was a collector of antique wooden boats and cars. He raced boats all his life. He was a member of ACBS , APBA and a member of the Antique Boat Museum. He was a mentor to all of his children and friends, and all who knew him loved him.

He treated everyone with respect, no matter their station in life. He had nicknames for everyone he met-from the Tilt to Mountain man, Frenchman, Roadie, Lion, Hellmut, Bobbila, The captain, Shmerle, The Counselor, Minnie, Lili, Rosario, The Bone, Mellons, the Phantom, Schwinehelmer, Fledgling and The twins.

He had a wonderful full life with the love of his life by his side for fifty-one years. (Lili)

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. To know him was to love him. As Don said the week before he passed My ship has sailed!

A memorial service to celebrate Don’s life will be held in the fall in Florida. Everyone will be notified of that celebration event at a later date.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay, NY.

