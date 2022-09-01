Former Rapids GM moves to a sport he loves

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Nick Czerow is a name Watertown Rapids baseball fans may know but local racing fans might not. He’s looking to change that as he goes to work for the Gill family at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

Czerow was Rapids general manager for a couple of years.

Then the Gill family came calling, giving Czerow a chance to fulfill a dream.

It’s a story of being in the right place at the right time.

Czerow has had experience not only in baseball but also in hockey. All that knowledge should help him in this endeavor.

He hopes to cultivate the sport at a track he feels has great potential.

Nick Czerow, excited with the opportunity to represent Evans Mills Raceway Park.

