Fort Drum reports no Chinook fires as Army grounds entire fleet

Chinook helicopter
Chinook helicopter(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s Chinook helicopters are grounded under a policy stretching across all U.S. Army posts.

The Army grounded its fleet of Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a “small number” of engine fires.

Officials said they’ve identified the cause and are working to resolve the problem.

A Fort Drum spokesperson says there have been no fires with the local post’s Chinooks, yet they remain grounded.

The Chinook is the Army’s key heavy-lift helicopter, used to transport troops and equipment, and was a familiar sight in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

The Army has about 400 Chinooks.

