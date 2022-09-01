Fort Drum reports no Chinook fires as Army grounds entire fleet
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s Chinook helicopters are grounded under a policy stretching across all U.S. Army posts.
The Army grounded its fleet of Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a “small number” of engine fires.
Officials said they’ve identified the cause and are working to resolve the problem.
A Fort Drum spokesperson says there have been no fires with the local post’s Chinooks, yet they remain grounded.
The Chinook is the Army’s key heavy-lift helicopter, used to transport troops and equipment, and was a familiar sight in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
The Army has about 400 Chinooks.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.