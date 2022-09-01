Gerald F. Pickert, 89, of Antwerp

Gerald F. Pickert, 89, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse, NY. (Funeral Home)

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Gerald F. Pickert, 89, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse, NY.

Born on October 23, 1932 at the Theresa Hosptial, Theresa, NY, he was a son of Pearl Lawrence and Elizabeth Reddick Pickert and a 1950 graduate of Antwerp High School.

On February 16, 1952, he married Helen Newberry, daughter of Frank and Mary Krug Newberry. After 46 years of marriage, Helen passed away November 10, 1998.

Gerald was a farmer and milk hauler for many years. He was Vice-President of PL Pickert & Sons, Antwerp, NY, being in business for more than 60 years.

He was a member and former Chief of Antwerp Fire Dept.

Gerald enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, skin diving and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include four children, son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Thelma Vanhoesen, Lakeport, NY, daughter, Donna Mosier, Adams Center, NY, daughter, Connie Ayen and companion, Edwin Reynolds, Theresa, NY, son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Rebecca Pickert, Antwerp, NY; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Marian Pickert, Carthage, NY; a sister-in-law, Gert Pickert, Antwerp, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, his wife, Helen, a son, Frank Pickert, two brothers, Elon Pickert and N. Clyde Pickert, all passed away previously.

Private burial will be next to his wife, in Hillside Cemetery, Antwerp, NY.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Donations may be made to the Antwerp Fire Dept., PO Box 141, Antwerp, NY 13608.

