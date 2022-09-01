Gerald F. Pickert, 89, of Antwerp

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Gerald F. Pickert, 89, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Bishop...
Gerald F. Pickert, 89, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse, NY.(Funeral Home)

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Gerald F. Pickert, 89, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse, NY.

Born on October 23, 1932 at the Theresa Hosptial, Theresa, NY, he was a son of Pearl Lawrence and Elizabeth Reddick Pickert and a 1950 graduate of Antwerp High School.

On February 16, 1952, he married Helen Newberry, daughter of Frank and Mary Krug Newberry. After 46 years of marriage, Helen passed away November 10, 1998.

Gerald was a farmer and milk hauler for many years. He was Vice-President of PL Pickert & Sons, Antwerp, NY, being in business for more than 60 years.

He was a member and former Chief of Antwerp Fire Dept.

Gerald enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, skin diving and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include four children, son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Thelma Vanhoesen, Lakeport, NY, daughter, Donna Mosier, Adams Center, NY, daughter, Connie Ayen and companion, Edwin Reynolds, Theresa, NY, son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Rebecca Pickert, Antwerp, NY; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Marian Pickert, Carthage, NY; a sister-in-law, Gert Pickert, Antwerp, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, his wife, Helen, a son, Frank Pickert, two brothers, Elon Pickert and N. Clyde Pickert, all passed away previously.

Private burial will be next to his wife, in Hillside Cemetery, Antwerp, NY.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Donations may be made to the Antwerp Fire Dept., PO Box 141, Antwerp, NY 13608.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Josephine Leone, 106, formerly of Duffy St., Watertown passed away Monday evening, August 29,...
Josephine Leone, 106, of Watertown
Candles
Ella M. Pattison, 73, of Watertown
Candles
Betty Lee (Goolden) Mattice, of Madrid
Charles “Chuck” H. Reynolds, age 85, of Gouverneur, passed away on August 30, 2022 at Carthage...
Charles “Chuck” H. Reynolds, 85, of Gouverneur

Obituaries

Chinook helicopter
Fort Drum reports no Chinook fires as Army grounds entire fleet
Nick Czerow
Former Rapids GM moves to a sport he loves
Indian River faced off against Saranac in a boys' soccer tournament in Philadelphia Wednesday.
Highlights & scores: High school soccer season starts to heat up
Culleen Mandigo sent it this shot from Indian River Middle School after a storm rolled through...
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Weekend events, stormy weather & back to school
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
Judge allows new NY gun laws to take effect
Military sexual assault
Military sexual assaults on the rise