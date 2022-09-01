Highlights & scores: High school soccer season starts to heat up

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The high school sports season has started with real tournament soccer games along with a multi-team scrimmage.

Carthage met Fulton in the opening game of the Indian River boys’ soccer tournament in Philadelphia.

It was scoreless early in the second half when Carthage got on the board. Grant Gillman’s header found the back of the net, putting the Comets on top 1-0

But with just over 13 minutes left in the game Fulton tied it. Carson Conn stuck home the loose ball off the throw in, knotting the score at 1 -- and it’s on to overtime.

Under 2 minutes into the 2nd 10-minute overtime, Matthew Mapes split the pipes, giving the Comets a 2-1 win in double overtime.

In the late contest, the host Indian River Warriors hosted Saranac Central.

Saranac looked to strike first but Warriors’ netminder Joe Raap came up with the save.

Late in the first half the Warriors took the lead. Nico Breit’s blast is stopped, but Quentin Brannon jumps on the loose ball and buries the blast. It was 1-0 Warriors.

Warriors go on to blank Saranac 1-0

Girls’ soccer scrimmage

Immaculate Heart Central was the place as the Cavaliers hosted their yearly girls’ soccer scrimmage.

This year’s event featured 11 teams from throughout the area. For the coaches, it was a chance to fine tune their lineups and meet competition they wouldn’t ordinarily face on the pitch.

“Looking to play some different teams that we would normally have that we will play against during the season,” St. Lawrence Central coach Jenna Chamberlain said. “We had a nice long bus ride down here, so it gives the girls an opportunity to bond and kind of works things out, get used to riding again together and being together for long amounts of time.”

“I love this scrimmage every year, as I always say, because it gives us something to work on and what fits where,” Sackets Harbor coach Dan Green said. “I’ve got a good idea where things are going to happen but if we can tweak something that will make it even better.”

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Carthage 2, Fulton 1 (2OT)

Indian River 1, Saranac 0

Massena 4, Potsdam 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 5, Madrid-Waddington 1

Thousand Islands 3, Gouverneur 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Hammond 1, Ogdensburg 0

Lisbon 2, Heuvelton 0

Canastota 5, Carthage 1

Fulton 6, Indian River 2

Men’s college soccer

Jefferson 0, Herkimer 0

Women’s college soccer

Herkimer 3, Jefferson 0

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.