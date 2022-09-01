Josephine Leone, 106, of Watertown

Josephine Leone, 106, formerly of Duffy St., Watertown passed away Monday evening, August 29, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Josephine Leone, 106, formerly of Duffy St., Watertown passed away Monday evening, August 29, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. Her family wishes to thank the 2nd floor 1 staff for their outstanding care of their mother during her time at Summit.

Josephine was born in Watertown January 11, 1916, daughter of Anthony and Margaret (Catania) DeFranco and she attended Watertown schools.

On October 1, 1938 she married Frank Leone, Jr. at St. Anthony’s Church with Fr. Claude Sechi officiating. Mr. Leone died June 30, 1960.

She was a seamstress for 80 years. At age 16 in 1932, Josephine began working at Olga Knitting Mill, working there until it closed. From 1981 until her retirement in 2018, she was a seamstress for Hanna Sports Wear, Dexter. She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and a member of its Daughters of Mercy. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, and spending time with her family.

Josephine is survived by her 2 children, Cathleen M. Arthur and husband Hugh A. Gilbert, Sackets Harbor and Frank J. Leone, Syracuse; 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren; sister Carmeline D’Amico, N. Syracuse; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her husband, she was predeceased daughter-in-law Donna M. Leone, April 12, 2022, and by 3 brothers and 6 sisters.

A calling hour will be held on Thursday, September 8, at St. Anthony’s Church from 9 - 10 AM followed by the funeral mass celebrated at 10 AM. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Josephine’s name may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal St., Watertown, NY 13601.

