Judge allows new NY gun laws to take effect

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday, June 6, 2022, in New York. New York has strengthened gun laws as part of a series of laws signed this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul with the hope to lessen gun violence and gun-related deaths.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A federal judge has rejected efforts to pause New York’s new gun laws before they take effect Thursday.

The law prevents guns from being carried in many public areas considered “sensitive” places, such as parks, churches, and theaters.

Among other things, the law also creates new requirements to get concealed-carry licenses.

It was passed in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of New York’s previous concealed-carry restrictions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement Wednesday night:

“The court dismissed the case and denied the motion for a preliminary injunction. It is a just and right decision, and our smart, sensible gun laws will go into effect as planned tomorrow on September 1 to keep New Yorkers safe.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who defended the laws in federal court, also had a statement:

“As gun violence continues to impact communities across the country, today’s decision is a victory in our efforts to protect New Yorkers. Responsible gun control measures save lives and any attempts by the gun lobby to tear down New York’s sensible gun control laws will be met with fierce defense of the law. We will continue to defend the constitutionality of our laws to protect all New Yorkers.”

