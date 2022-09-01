Lowville woman charged with attempted arson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 49-year-old Lowville woman is accused of deliberately setting a fire that damaged a home in the village.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office charged Tammy Stevens with a felony count of second-degree attempted arson.
It’s alleged that Stevens intentionally started a fire that caused damage to a residence on Campbell Street on Saturday, August 27.
Stevens was arraigned in Lowville Town Court and ordered held in the county jail in lieu of $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by village police, the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department and the New York State Forest Rangers.
