Man pleads guilty to smuggling people across border

Rescue of six people in the St. Regis River in Akwesasne.
Rescue of six people in the St. Regis River in Akwesasne.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - The Hogansburg man whose boat foundered while crossing the St. Regis River in Akwesasne has admitted to smuggling people across the border.

As part of a plea deal, 45-year-old Brian Lazore admitted in federal court in Plattsburgh Wednesday he was trying to smuggle six Indian citizens across the border into the United States on April 28 when his boat sank.

Lazore and his six passengers were rescued by a boat from the Hogansburg-Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.

He faces between five and 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced in January.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
Ogdensburg man charged in pedestrian death
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
New Jersey man dies in hit-and-run crash, sheriff’s office seeking information
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Sponsor of ‘whippit’ bill clarifies confusion about whipped cream sales in New York
ATV Accident
Florida man dies in Lewis County ATV crash

Latest News

This areal shot is marked to show where traffic will be blocked on Watertown's Public Square...
Traffic Advisory: Watertown’s Public Square
WWNY Fort Drum brings Mountainfest celebration to Division Hill
WWNY Expanding public transportation in north country
WWNY Old Ogdensburg school to open with new mission next month