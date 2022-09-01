Man pleads guilty to smuggling people across border

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - The Hogansburg man whose boat foundered while crossing the St. Regis River in Akwesasne has admitted to smuggling people across the border.

As part of a plea deal, 45-year-old Brian Lazore admitted in federal court in Plattsburgh Wednesday he was trying to smuggle six Indian citizens across the border into the United States on April 28 when his boat sank.

Lazore and his six passengers were rescued by a boat from the Hogansburg-Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.

He faces between five and 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced in January.

