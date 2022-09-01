Massena school superintendent to retire

Patrick Brady
Patrick Brady(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Massena school superintendent Patrick Brady is set to retire.

Brady tells 7 News the retirement will come after the 2022-2023 school year.

It’ll cap off 35 years in the education field for Brady.

He came to Massena in 2015 as the school chief. He was Potsdam’s superintendent before that.

His retirement will happen at the end of June 2023.

