Military sexual assaults on the rise

Military sexual assaults
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The Associated Press reports the Army saw a 26% increase in reported sexual assaults last year.

That increase fueled a 13% increase in such reports across all branches of the military.

The Navy had a 9% increase, the Air Force about a 2% jump, and the Marine Corps had a less-than-2% increase.

It comes as installations have done away with pandemic restrictions and more public areas are open.

The AP also reports a survey that showed close to 36,000 service members said they have experienced unwanted sexual contact. That’s up from 20,000 from a similar survey in 2018.

The 10th Mountain Division’s commanding general says while the number of incidents is bad, seeing more people comfortable with coming forward to report them is a positive.

“If we catch it to the left of the spectrum where it’s very low, somebody might have said something wrong, that is a good thing, versus it getting to the far right of the spectrum and then you have something bad happen,” Maj. Gen. Milford Beagle said. “But all the programs that we have in place about awareness about sexual assault, sexual harassment, and then the education we do day in and day out. So, within our entire division formation, we’re going to have embedded all the way down to the company level our victim advocates, our SHARP (Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention) representatives, so one everybody knows, and two, if something happens, they know exactly who to go to.”

CBS News says as many as 10% of the reports service members make in a given year happened before they joined the military.

