Needed: school bus drivers

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The New York Association for Pupil Transportation warns that school districts across the state are experiencing an unprecedented shortage of school bus drivers. We checked with one local school district to see how it’s handling the problem.

“In a school system, any school system, especially a rural school system, the foundation of every educational day starts at that bus garage with those drivers,” said John Gibbons, transportation director, Carthage Central School District.

That foundation could be at risk for some in the district as a continuing concern looms with less than a week before the new school year begins.

“For the past few years our district has been facing a shortage of bus drivers willing to take on that role,” said Superintendent Jennifer Premo.

It is a shortage that is not unique just to the Comets. The New York Association for Pupil Transportation calls the shortage of bus drivers “unprecedented.” The association is concerned that the problem could result in disruptions to school bus services for districts throughout the state.

It’s a concern that Carthage is looking to address before it becomes a problem.

“We’ve tried to be creative in reaching out to people that potentially may be interested in this - from every job fair that we could do, some media advertisement, to our big school bus that sits out in front,” said Gibbons.

“Our directors of transportation really tried to do a good job explaining to people that once you go through the training and you understand what the position is, it actually ends up being a great career choice for people,” said Premo.

She says that the benefits of being a school bus driver go beyond that of a paycheck and a retirement plan.

“The relationships that you get to build with the students and the members of our community, I think, are invaluable. A lot of kids, if you would ask them who are your favorite people, the bus drivers jump to the top of that list,” she said.

You can get more information on becoming a school bus driver by reaching out to the Carthage Central School District Department of Transportation.

