Porch Fest in Potsdam
Saturday, September 3 ---12pm to 5pm
SLC Arts Hosts PorchFest in Potsdam on Saturday, September 3
SLC Arts will host this year’s PorchFest in Potsdam as a part of the annual, six-week-long North Country Arts Festival. Potsdam PorchFest will be on September 3rd from 12 PM to 5 PM, and will feature performances from musicians all over the county.
To learn more about the PorchFest events and see the map of porches, please visit https://slcartscouncil.org/porchfest2022/.
A list of the Potsdam porches and performers:
Location
Name (Time)
3 Chestnut St.
- Bill Burkhard (12pm-2pm)
- Angus and Andrew LaMora (2pm-4pm)
4 Chestnut St.
- Make Yourself at Hons (12pm-2pm)
13 Chestnut St.
- Canedy Jazz Collective (3pm-5pm)
33 Chestnut St.
- Julianne Kirk Doyle and Jill Roberts (1pm-2pm)
8 Clinton St.
- Richard Hayes Phillips (12pm-3pm)
- Dave Hassig (4pm-5pm)
16 Elm St.
- Tom Baker (12pm-2pm)
- Phoenix Jazz Collective (2pm-5pm)
24 Elm St.
- ANGWA (1pm-3pm)
- Jessie Larose and Mike Corse (3pm-5pm)
28 Hamilton St.
- Jeffrey Hinkle (12pm-2pm)
- Eric Gagliardi (2pm-4pm)
13 Lawrence St.
- North Country Connections Orchestra (3pm-5pm)
18 Lawrence St.
- Donald McNutt (12pm-1:30pm)
- Dirty Red Bandana (1:30pm-3pm)
6 Lawrence Ave
- Carriage House Quartet (12pm-1:30pm)
- Maria Tartaglia and Nicole White (2pm-4pm)
29 Main St.
- Another Roadside Attraction (1pm-3pm)
- Young Mischief (3pm-5pm)
2 Park St.
- Jaynie Trudell (12pm-1pm)
- Boyden Brook Music Cooperative (1pm-3pm)
- Aviva Gold (3pm-4pm)
Traveling
- Christopher Bohl (3pm-4:30pm Leroy/Lawrence Park; 5pm-5:45pm Ives Park Entrance)
