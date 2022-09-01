Porch Fest in Potsdam

Saturday, September 3, 12 pm to 5 pm(SLC Arts Council)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

SLC Arts Hosts PorchFest in Potsdam on Saturday, September 3

SLC Arts will host this year’s PorchFest in Potsdam as a part of the annual, six-week-long North Country Arts Festival. Potsdam PorchFest will be on September 3rd from 12 PM to 5 PM, and will feature performances from musicians all over the county.

To learn more about the PorchFest events and see the map of porches, please visit https://slcartscouncil.org/porchfest2022/.

A list of the Potsdam porches and performers:

Location

Name (Time)

3 Chestnut St.

- Bill Burkhard (12pm-2pm)

- Angus and Andrew LaMora (2pm-4pm)

4 Chestnut St.

- Make Yourself at Hons (12pm-2pm)

13 Chestnut St.

- Canedy Jazz Collective (3pm-5pm)

33 Chestnut St.

- Julianne Kirk Doyle and Jill Roberts (1pm-2pm)

8 Clinton St.

- Richard Hayes Phillips (12pm-3pm)

- Dave Hassig (4pm-5pm)

16 Elm St.

- Tom Baker (12pm-2pm)

- Phoenix Jazz Collective (2pm-5pm)

24 Elm St.

- ANGWA (1pm-3pm)

- Jessie Larose and Mike Corse (3pm-5pm)

28 Hamilton St.

- Jeffrey Hinkle (12pm-2pm)

- Eric Gagliardi (2pm-4pm)

13 Lawrence St.

- North Country Connections Orchestra (3pm-5pm)

18 Lawrence St.

- Donald McNutt (12pm-1:30pm)

- Dirty Red Bandana (1:30pm-3pm)

6 Lawrence Ave

- Carriage House Quartet (12pm-1:30pm)

- Maria Tartaglia and Nicole White (2pm-4pm)

29 Main St.

- Another Roadside Attraction (1pm-3pm)

- Young Mischief (3pm-5pm)

2 Park St.

- Jaynie Trudell (12pm-1pm)

- Boyden Brook Music Cooperative (1pm-3pm)

- Aviva Gold (3pm-4pm)

Traveling

- Christopher Bohl (3pm-4:30pm Leroy/Lawrence Park; 5pm-5:45pm Ives Park Entrance)

