Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Weekend events, stormy weather & back to school

(WWNY) - It was a busy weekend in the north country. Mary Hammond shared some pics from the Norther New York Firemen’s Convention.

Steve Anderson gave us a bird’s-eye look at the West Carthage block party.

And Alexandra Buduson was at the Thousand Island Charity Poker Run!

That fun in the sun was put to an end Monday night, though, as a severe storm rolled through the north country.

Wendi Ward was able to capture the moment the clouds opened up and dumped rain over Millens Bay in Cape Vincent.

Nothing could dampen the spirits of 5-year-old Tytus Stenoski, though. He’s a heavy equipment enthusiast and his family says he’s getting in all the practice he can before school starts.

Speaking of that – it’s Back-to-School time!

7 News – as it does every year – will feature back-to-school pictures on the morning shows and we need your submissions!

We have some familiar faces to get us started: St. Lawrence County reporter Sean Brynda, Emily Griffin as an eager kindergartener ready to start at Copenhagen, Makenzie Piatt heading to first grade with her siblings Cullin and Maddison, and Lowville gal Beth Hall, excited to start another year as a Red Raider.

You can share your back-to-school photos via Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app. Even though school doesn’t start for a few days, don’t be afraid to send in some early pics because we will start highlighting them Friday.

Be sure to include the student’s name, school and grade.

Check out our Pics of the Week, Weather, and Back to School galleries below.

