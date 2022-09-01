St. Lawrence County turns to public to fill jail jobs

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office currently has a problem. There are not enough correctional officers to help operate the jail in Canton.

“I’ve been here 36 years at the sheriff’s office and I’ve never seen where we have exhausted a civil service list. This is the first time in my career that I’ve seen this,” said Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.

The sheriff’s office went through multiple avenues to find viable candidates, but none have shown up. Now the sheriff’s office is turning to the public for help.

The sheriff’s office has four to five positions currently available. Bigwarfe says a CO is a very important job in the sheriff’s office that needs to be filled.

“So this is not just a state problem, but a nationwide problem trying to get people into law enforcement or corrections at this point. Obviously, it is a good job and pays about $48,000 a year with full benefits. So we are looking for anyone in the public that wants to apply,” said Bigwarfe.

The sheriff’s office will train new hires through a 4 to 6-week training requirement.

If members of the public are interested, they can contact the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.