State seizes Heuvelton diner for nonpayment of taxes

L.E.A.'s Diner
L.E.A.'s Diner(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Heuvelton diner has been seized by the state Department of Taxation and Finance.

Bright orange signs are in the windows of L.E.A.’s Diner on North State Street.

The signs read, “This property has been seized for nonpayment of taxes and is now in the possession of the state of New York.

This happened Wednesday and state police were on hand to help if there was a problem.

We reached out to the state to learn more but didn’t get any information back.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
Ogdensburg man charged in pedestrian death
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Sponsor of ‘whippit’ bill clarifies confusion about whipped cream sales in New York
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
New Jersey man dies in hit-and-run crash, sheriff’s office seeking information
ATV Accident
Florida man dies in Lewis County ATV crash

Latest News

A new façade is in the works for Watertown’s historic Paddock Arcade
The future of Watertown’s historic Paddock Arcade
The Carthage Central School District advertises the need for school bus drivers
Needed: school bus drivers
Mental Health
Community survey: mental health continues to decline
Lowville woman charged with attempted arson