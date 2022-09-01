State seizes Heuvelton diner for nonpayment of taxes

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Heuvelton diner has been seized by the state Department of Taxation and Finance.

Bright orange signs are in the windows of L.E.A.’s Diner on North State Street.

The signs read, “This property has been seized for nonpayment of taxes and is now in the possession of the state of New York.

This happened Wednesday and state police were on hand to help if there was a problem.

We reached out to the state to learn more but didn’t get any information back.

