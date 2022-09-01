A tease of what’s ahead

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first of September and there’s a hint of fall in the air.

It won’t last, though. We’ll have temperatures in the 80s by tomorrow.

For today, it will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be another cool night. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

It’s sunny again tomorrow. The difference is highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be mostly sunny and 85 on Saturday.

It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Labor Day will be mostly sunny and 75.

We’ll have sunshine and highs close to 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

