Traffic Advisory: Watertown’s Public Square

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Watertown’s Public Square will be shut down for most of the day Thursday as the first step to renovate the First Baptist Church gets underway.

Two cranes are set to begin work at 7 a.m. The goal is to remove the weathervane from the top of the steeple.

The weathervane will be taken to Converse Welding in Watertown for restoration. Eventually, the entire 112-year-old church will be restored.

Northbound traffic to Mill Street, Factory Street, and Black River Parkway will be diverted to Mechanic and High Streets.

Southbound traffic from Mill Street heading toward State Street will detour to Factory Street.

Motorists can expect delays on Public Square and State Street and might want to take other routes.

Public Square is expected to reopen by 4 p.m.

