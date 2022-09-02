Adams Fire Department to hold 113th Labor Day weekend bash

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A 112-year tradition is about to turn into 113 as the Adams Fire Department prepares for its Labor Day weekend bash.

Between Sunday and Monday, you can head to the fire department for a weekend full of food, games and music.

Monday at 11 a.m. kicks off the Labor Day parade with music from the 10th Mountain Division Band.

Bob Simpson with the Adams Fire Department says everything raised from the weekend goes right back into the community.

“And that allows us to do a lot of little extra things that some other departments might not be able to do. It allows us to buy some specialized equipment and stuff like that. It doesn’t come strictly from the taxpayers,” he said.

